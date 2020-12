Stoke City set to hand debut in Spurs quarter-final as six keepers could be out Sunday, 20 December 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Joe Bursik cup tied, Adam Davies, Angus Gunn, Niki Maenpaa and Nathan Broome injured, Andy Lonergan ill in incredible goalkeeping saga. Joe Bursik cup tied, Adam Davies, Angus Gunn, Niki Maenpaa and Nathan Broome injured, Andy Lonergan ill in incredible goalkeeping saga. 👓 View full article

