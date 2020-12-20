Global  
 

NHL, players set for 56 games, all-divisional play

ESPN Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
The NHL and NHLPA approved a 56-game regular season beginning on Jan. 13. The season will feature only intradivisional play until the semifinals of the playoffs.
