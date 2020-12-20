Global  
 

Top 5: Premier League players of the weekend as Manchester United and Liverpool stars impress in big wins

Shoot Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
The 2020/21 Premier League season continued to produce goals galore on Matchweek 14 weekend.  Twenty-eight goals were scored in the eight matches played across Saturday and Sunday, with leaders Liverpool hitting Crystal Palace for seven and Manchester United netting six past Leeds United. There were also two changes in the top-four with Everton and Manchester […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham: Jurgen Klopp press conference

Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham: Jurgen Klopp press conference 01:12

 Press conference with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after his side's 2-1victory over Tottenham in the Premier League.

