You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Aaron Rodgers was phenomenal' — Shannon Sharpe on Packers blowout win over Bears | UNDISPUTED



Aaron Rodgers had no problem working through the Bears defense last night. Rodgers had just over 200 yards through the air but racked up 4 touchdowns and was not hit in the pocket once all night. The.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:20 Published 3 weeks ago Skip Bayless reacts to Cowboys' upset win over the Vikings in WK 11 | UNDISPUTED



The Dallas Cowboys rode Ezekiel Elliott to their third win of the season against the Minnesota Vikings on the road yesterday. Zeke had his first 100-yard game of the season and Andy Dalton threw 3.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:31 Published on November 23, 2020 Cousin Sal likes the Bears against the Vikings tonight — 'It's going to be a nightmare for Kirk Cousins' | FOX Bet Live



Ahead of Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings match up, Cousin Sal breaks down why he likes Nick Foles, Khalil Mack and the Bears to get the win on Monday Night football. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:12 Published on November 17, 2020