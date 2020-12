Sunday, 20 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers battled back from being down 17-0 at the half to defeat the Atlanta Falcons, 31-27. The Buccaneers did all of their scoring in the second half with Tom Brady throwing two touchdown passes on 390 total yards passing. Leonard Fournette scored two rushing touchdowns and Antonio Brown nabbed his first touchdown as a Buccaneer in the win.