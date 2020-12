You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Brandon Marshall: Saints' Taysom Hill delivered in absence of Brees; stumped Matt Ryan's Falcons | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Nick Wright, Brandon Marshall and Brian Westbrook sit down to discuss the New Orleans Saints win over the Atlanta Falcons. Marshall felt the Saints made the right choice to temporarily replace Drew.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:27 Published on November 23, 2020 AFC West Preview Week 9: Broncos Take Momentum From Comeback Win Into Atlanta; Raiders And Chargers Continue Rivalry



SportsLine NFL analyst Kenny White breaks down Week 9 matchups in the AFC West, as Broncos look to down Falcons and the Chargers hope Justin Herbert can lead them over the Raiders. Katie Johnston.. Credit: CBS Local Duration: 05:05 Published on November 6, 2020