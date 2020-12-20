Global  
 

New England Patriots' 11-year NFL postseason streak ends

USATODAY.com Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
In a year when the New England Patriots went from Tom Brady to Cam Newton at quarterback, their string of 11 consecutive postseason appearances ends.
