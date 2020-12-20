Global  
 

Dallas Cowboys pull away from San Francisco 49ers for second consecutive win

USATODAY.com Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
The fortuitous Sunday afternoon means that, at least for one more week, the Dallas Cowboys remain alive in the NFC East.
News video: 'Confident' Cowboys know they have outside shot of winning NFC East

'Confident' Cowboys know they have outside shot of winning NFC East 01:30

 What I'm Hearing: Jori Epstein caught up with Mike McCarthy and Tony Pollard after the Cowboys second consecutive win over the 49ers. Both expressed a growing confidence in the team and know their playoff chances aren't done yet.

