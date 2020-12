You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ronnie O'Sullivan: Sports Personality Of The Year nomination is good for Snooker



Snooker star Ronnie O'Sullivan says his nomination for Sports Personality OfThe Year is good for the sport. The 44-year-old, regarded by many as snooker’sgreatest player, had never been nominated.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 3 weeks ago