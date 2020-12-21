Nightmare Finally Ends: Darnold, Jets Stun Rams For First Win
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Frank Gore rushed for an early touchdown and made a decisive third-down reception with 2:05 left for the Jets (1-13), who also ended the longest losing streak in franchise history.
