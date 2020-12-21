Byron Murphy Jr. breaks up Jalen Hurts’ potential game-tying TD, Cardinals survive 33-26 Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

As time expired, Jalen Hurts aired out a deep pass to the end zone that was broken up by Arizona Cardinals' cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. The Cardinals squeaked out the win, 33-26, despite Hurts throwing for 338 yards, three touchdowns, and nabbing one rushing touchdown. As time expired, Jalen Hurts aired out a deep pass to the end zone that was broken up by Arizona Cardinals' cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. The Cardinals squeaked out the win, 33-26, despite Hurts throwing for 338 yards, three touchdowns, and nabbing one rushing touchdown. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Philadelphia Eagles Name Jalen Hurts Starting Quarterback Against New Orleans Saints



Carson Wentz has been benched. The Eagles named Jalen Hurts their starting quarterback against the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:36 Published 2 weeks ago

