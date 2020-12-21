Byron Murphy Jr. breaks up Jalen Hurts’ potential game-tying TD, Cardinals survive 33-26
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
As time expired, Jalen Hurts aired out a deep pass to the end zone that was broken up by Arizona Cardinals' cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. The Cardinals squeaked out the win, 33-26, despite Hurts throwing for 338 yards, three touchdowns, and nabbing one rushing touchdown.
