IND vs AUS: Saha, Shaw could make way for Gill, Pant, Rahul at Boxing Day Test

Mid-Day Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha and young opener Prithvi Shaw are unlikely to be picked for the remaining Tests in Australia as India look to ring in wholesale changes after the batting debacle in Adelaide.

It is understood that young Shubman Gill, after a couple of impressive knocks in the warm-up games, is seen...
