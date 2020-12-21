Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Marcus Rashford's mom Melanie would skip meals to raise footballer and two sons

Mid-Day Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
England footballer Marcus Rashford's mother Melanie Maynard skipped meals to ensure the striker and his brothers Dwaine and Dane don't sleep on empty stomachs.

According to British tabloid, The Sun, Melanie would pretend she had eaten if her three boys asked. She told a BBC1 documentary: "As long as they got something to eat...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Boy, 12, helps 300 families with food parcels [Video]

Boy, 12, helps 300 families with food parcels

A young footballer raises thousands to pay for the boxes after being inspired by Marcus Rashford.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:52Published
Rashford reacts to UK government U-turn on child food poverty [Video]

Rashford reacts to UK government U-turn on child food poverty

Britain's government will give extra support to prevent families going hungry or without essential items this winter, a climbdown after resisting calls by soccer player Marcus Rashford to extend free..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 00:53Published
Rashford: Food bank workers are the real heroes, not me [Video]

Rashford: Food bank workers are the real heroes, not me

Footballer and campaigner Marcus Rashford has insisted food bank workers are the "real heroes" in the battle against food poverty, whilst calling for structural change in the government's handling of..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:03Published