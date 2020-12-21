Marcus Rashford's mom Melanie would skip meals to raise footballer and two sons

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Boy, 12, helps 300 families with food parcels



A young footballer raises thousands to pay for the boxes after being inspired by Marcus Rashford. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 01:52 Published 5 days ago Rashford reacts to UK government U-turn on child food poverty



Britain's government will give extra support to prevent families going hungry or without essential items this winter, a climbdown after resisting calls by soccer player Marcus Rashford to extend free.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 00:53 Published on November 8, 2020 Rashford: Food bank workers are the real heroes, not me



Footballer and campaigner Marcus Rashford has insisted food bank workers are the "real heroes" in the battle against food poverty, whilst calling for structural change in the government's handling of.. Credit: ODN Duration: 02:03 Published on November 2, 2020