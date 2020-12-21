Paige Spiranac prefers her love life to be kept private Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

American golf sensation Paige Spiranac may be a public figure, but she chooses to keep many aspects of her personal life private.



Talking on the podcast, Playing A Round, Spiranac, 27, said: "I think a lot of people think I don't talk about it because of my business, and if I say that I'm with someone or I'm married, then I'll... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

