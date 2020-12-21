EPL: Leicester City beat Tottenham 2-0 to go second on table

Global  
 

Tottenham's Premier League title challenge suffered a huge blow as Leicester moved above them into second with an impressive 2-0 away win on Sunday. Jamie Vardy's penalty and a Toby Alderweireld own goal moved the Foxes four points behind leaders Liverpool as for once Harry Kane and Son Heung-min failed to dig Spurs out of...
