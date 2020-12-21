Pele praise single-club player Lionel Messi: I admire you very much
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Legendary footballer Pele has paid a rich tribute to Lionel Messi after the Barcelona forward equalled the Brazilian legend's record of being the highest goalscorer ever for a single club.
Messi equalled Pele's tally of 643 goals for Santos with a header at the stroke of halftime in Barcelona's 2-2 home draw with Valencia in...
Legendary footballer Pele has paid a rich tribute to Lionel Messi after the Barcelona forward equalled the Brazilian legend's record of being the highest goalscorer ever for a single club.
Messi equalled Pele's tally of 643 goals for Santos with a header at the stroke of halftime in Barcelona's 2-2 home draw with Valencia in...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources