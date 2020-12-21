Pele praise single-club player Lionel Messi: I admire you very much

Messi breaks Pele's record goal haul by scoring 644th for Barca Lionel Messi is now the all-time top scorer for a single soccer club by scoring his 644th goal for Barcelona, one more than Pele's total for Santos.

