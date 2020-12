You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lewandowski, Messi & Ronaldo shortlisted for FIFA Best Awards



File footage of some of the finalists for this year's FIFA Best Awards including Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:25 Published 1 week ago Is Messi vs. Ronaldo a Rivalry?



Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus defeated Lionel Messi in Barcelona 3-0 but after the match Ronaldo said he has never seen Messi as a true rival, despite the endless comparisons between the two Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 02:36 Published 2 weeks ago Ronaldo gets the better of old foe Messi, Juve outshines Barca



Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus out class Lionel Messi and Barcelona at the Camp Nou to claim the top spot in Champions League Group G. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:21 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Parma 0-4 Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice as Juventus maintain their unbeaten Serie A start with a comfortable victory over Parma.

BBC News 1 day ago