Aston Villa fans all make the same 'biggest team' point after West Brom win Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Latest Aston Villa news brings reaction to Sunday night's 3-0 win at West Bromwich Albion with Anwar El Ghazi (2) and Bertrand Traore on target for Dean Smith's men. Latest Aston Villa news brings reaction to Sunday night's 3-0 win at West Bromwich Albion with Anwar El Ghazi (2) and Bertrand Traore on target for Dean Smith's men. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like