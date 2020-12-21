Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks def. Carmella

FOX Sports Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks def. CarmellaSasha Banks proved why she's The Boss with a gusty title defense against Carmella. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bianca Belair wants a shot at Sasha Banks and Bayley [Video]

Bianca Belair wants a shot at Sasha Banks and Bayley

Bianca Belair considers herself the 'EST of WWE.' Proclaiming to be the strongest, fastest, toughest and all-around best Superstar going, Belair joins Ryan Satin to discuss joining SmackDown and..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Sasha Banks vs. Carmella – SmackDown Women’s Title Match: SmackDown, Dec. 11, 2020

Sasha Banks vs. Carmella – SmackDown Women’s Title Match: SmackDown, Dec. 11, 2020 Sasha Banks vs. Carmella - SmackDown Women’s Title Match: SmackDown, Dec. 11, 2020
FOX Sports