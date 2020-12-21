Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Exclusive! Brett Lee: Mr Kohli, you're most welcome to have your child in Australia

Mid-Day Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee has been quite a powerful force for his team during his cricketing days. Lee is known to be one of the fiercest fast bowlers to have ever played the game and is famous for his cracking pace and vibrant on-field persona.

However, while off the field, Brett Lee shockingly comes across as one...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Virat Kohli, you are welcome to have your child in Australia, quips Brett Lee

 Virat Kohli is in Australia and will be coming to India for the birth of his first child, Brett Lee welcomed the couple to have their first child in Australia.
Zee News