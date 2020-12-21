Global  
 

Entire South Africa squad tests negative for COVID-19 ahead of Sri Lanka Tests

Mid-Day Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
All members of the South Africa Test squad have tested negative for coronavirus ahead of the two-match series against Sri Lanka slated to begin on Boxing Day, Cricket South Africa has announced.

"Cricket South Africa (CSA) is pleased to report that the entire Proteas team has returned negative results from the Covid-19 tests...
