Premier League Data Dive: Record-setting McTominay helps Man Utd run riot, Rodgers ends Mourinho str
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Manchester United claimed just their second home win of the Premier League season in emphatic fashion as they swatted aside Leeds United 6-2. Marcelo Bielsa’s team have gone toe-to-toe with most teams this season, but came off on the wrong side of a rout in an encounter which saw 43 attempts on goal. United leapfrogged Tottenham […]
