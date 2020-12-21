Global  
 

Tiger Woods And Son Charlie Played In PNC Championship

NPR Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Tiger Woods played in a weekend golf tournament with his 11-year-old son Charlie. The younger Woods played like a champion much to his dad's delight. Justin Thomas and his father won the championship.
Charlie Woods fist pumps just like his dad

 There's a new character fist-pumping in red. Tiger Woods and his son Charlie debuted together at the PNC Championship this weekend.
USATODAY.com

Golf: Tiger Woods in awe of 11-year-old son Charlie at PNC Championship

Golf: Tiger Woods in awe of 11-year-old son Charlie at PNC Championship Tiger Woods brought new meaning to the expression 'like father, like son'.In a proud moment during the PNC Championship this weekend, Tiger was left in awe of...
New Zealand Herald

Tiger Woods is One Proud Dad While Competing with Son Charlie in PNC Championship 2020

 Charlie Woods is definitely following in dad Tiger Woods‘ footsteps! On Saturday (December 19), the 44-year-old golf pro and his 11-year-old son competed...
Just Jared