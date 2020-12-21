Tiger Woods And Son Charlie Played In PNC Championship
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Tiger Woods played in a weekend golf tournament with his 11-year-old son Charlie. The younger Woods played like a champion much to his dad's delight. Justin Thomas and his father won the championship.
