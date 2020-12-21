Manchester United in the Premier League title race? Then so are Aston Villa, claims boyhood Birmingham fan Troy Deeney
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Troy Deeney believes if Manchester United are ‘back in the title race’ then Aston Villa should be there too. United had a relatively slow start to the season, losing their first three home matches, but their form has picked up over November and December. They’ve racked up 19 points in their past seven games and […]
Troy Deeney believes if Manchester United are ‘back in the title race’ then Aston Villa should be there too. United had a relatively slow start to the season, losing their first three home matches, but their form has picked up over November and December. They’ve racked up 19 points in their past seven games and […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources