Manchester United in the Premier League title race? Then so are Aston Villa, claims boyhood Birmingham fan Troy Deeney

talkSPORT Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Troy Deeney believes if Manchester United are ‘back in the title race’ then Aston Villa should be there too. United had a relatively slow start to the season, losing their first three home matches, but their form has picked up over November and December. They’ve racked up 19 points in their past seven games and […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Are Manchester United title contenders?

Are Manchester United title contenders? 00:37

 Roy Keane and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink offer contrasting views on whether Manchester United are genuine Premier League title contenders.

