WWE TLC results: Charlotte Flair returns, Randy Orton sets The Fiend ablaze Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs was one of the most memorable pay-per-views in the company this year. Randy Orton and The Fiend revived their epic rivalry in an Inferno match, while Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre defended their Universal and WWE titles respectively. Sasha Banks faced Carmella for the first time in a... WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs was one of the most memorable pay-per-views in the company this year. Randy Orton and The Fiend revived their epic rivalry in an Inferno match, while Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre defended their Universal and WWE titles respectively. Sasha Banks faced Carmella for the first time in a 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

