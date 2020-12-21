Global  
 

Both teams to score at Real Valladolid vs Barcelona 10/11 for Tuesday’s La Liga contest

SoccerNews.com Monday, 21 December 2020
Competition: La Liga Market: Both teams to score Odds: 10/11 @ 888sport Looking to make up some ground at the top of the La Liga table, Barcelona will make the trip to the José Zorrilla when they face off against Real Valladolid on Tuesday night. Starting with the hosts, while Real Valladolid might have opened the […]
 Barcelona prepare for their La Liga match away to Real Valladolid with Lionel Messi needing one goal to suprass Pele's record of scoring 643 goals for a single club.

