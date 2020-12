Man Utd line up Moises Caicedo signing and already have 'New Year move' planned Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be busy in the January transfer window with the Red Devils eyeing a move for Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be busy in the January transfer window with the Red Devils eyeing a move for Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like