Manchester United join Arsenal and Liverpool in race for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma
Monday, 21 December 2020 () Manchester United are interested in Yves Bissouma, the Brighton midfielder who is also a target for Arsenal and Liverpool. The 24-year-old joined the Seagulls in 2018 and has put in a string of impressive performances, with plenty of clubs said to be looking at him. And, according to the Express, United are the latest side to […]
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his side is "in a goodplace" headed into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup. Late goals from EdinsonCavani and Anthony Martial sealed the deal for the Red Devils as they meetManchester City in the next round of the tournament.