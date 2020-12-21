Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Manchester United join Arsenal and Liverpool in race for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma

talkSPORT Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Manchester United are interested in Yves Bissouma, the Brighton midfielder who is also a target for Arsenal and Liverpool. The 24-year-old joined the Seagulls in 2018 and has put in a string of impressive performances, with plenty of clubs said to be looking at him. And, according to the Express, United are the latest side to […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Sojskjaer: Manchester United 'in a good place' after Everton win

Sojskjaer: Manchester United 'in a good place' after Everton win 01:16

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his side is "in a goodplace" headed into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup. Late goals from EdinsonCavani and Anthony Martial sealed the deal for the Red Devils as they meetManchester City in the next round of the tournament.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Man United: 2020 in review [Video]

Man United: 2020 in review

A look at the highs and lows of Manchester United's year, from a BrunoFernandes-inspired unbeaten run to being hit for six by Spurs.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urges Manchester United to cut out the slow starts [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urges Manchester United to cut out the slow starts

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bemoaned Manchester United’s inability to do things theeasy way after beating bottom-placed Sheffield United to secure a sixthstraight Premier League comeback win on the road...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published
Premier League match preview: Sheff Utd v Man Utd [Video]

Premier League match preview: Sheff Utd v Man Utd

An in-depth match preview of the Premier League clash between Sheffield Unitedand Manchester United.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published

Related news from verified sources

Man United enter the race to sign 24-year-old Premier League midfielder – report

 Manchester United are ready to compete with Arsenal and Liverpool FC for the signing of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma ahead of the January transfer window,...
The Sport Review

Liverpool FC set to rival Man United for 24-year-old Mali midfielder – report

 Liverpool FC are set to rival Manchester United in the race to sign Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, according to a report in England. ESPN, as quoted by...
The Sport Review

Reports link Yves Bissouma with Real Madrid, Arsenal and Liverpool

 Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma is reportedly being linked with moves to Real Madrid, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United.
The Argus