Alex Morgan to leave Tottenham and return to USA in 2021
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Alex Morgan will leave Tottenham and return to the United States in the new year, the club have confirmed. The USWNT star signed for Spurs in September, having not played since August 2019 due to pregnancy and the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The 31-year-old, twice a Women’s World Cup winner, will head back […]
