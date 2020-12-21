Global  
 

Ashley Barnes scores first Premier League goal in 970 minutes as Burnley move to within one point of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal with impressive Wolves victory

talkSPORT Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Ashley Barnes ended his year-long barren spell in front of goal as Burnley battled to a hard-earned 2-1 win against Wolves on Monday night to extend their unbeaten run to four games and move out of the relegation zone. Barnes’ goal was his first in 970 minutes of Premier League play, with strike partner Chris […]
