Premier Doug Ford says no decision on NHL games with Ontario bracing for lockdown
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says a decision has yet to be made on whether or not the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators will be permitted to play home games with the province set to go into lockdown amid soaring COVID-19 numbers.
