Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kevin Durant opens up about leaving Warriors for Nets, doesn't blame Warriors for injury

USATODAY.com Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Kevin Durant isn't out to prove anything, he says as his Brooklyn Nets take on his former team for the first time since he left Golden State Warriors.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Why Kevin Durant is the Ultimate Safety Net for Brooklyn [Video]

Why Kevin Durant is the Ultimate Safety Net for Brooklyn

Kevin Durant made his long awaited return, playing on an NBA court for the first time in 552 days in the Brooklyn Nets preseason game against the Washington Wizards.

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 01:29Published
Does Kyrie Irving Face a Make or Break Season with Nets? [Video]

Does Kyrie Irving Face a Make or Break Season with Nets?

Nets point guard Kyrie Irving's return from injury adds pressure to perform in the upcoming NBA season with superstar teammate Kevin Durant.

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 02:58Published
Nick Wright: Kevin Durant denies speaking to Harden of trade to Nets | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Nick Wright: Kevin Durant denies speaking to Harden of trade to Nets | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright reacts to news that Kevin Durant denies speaking to James Harden of a trade to the Brooklyn Nets. Nick feels there's no way they haven't spoken and this continues the drama around Durant.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:15Published

Related news from verified sources

The impact Kevin Durant can make on the Brooklyn Nets

 Warriors' Curry and Kerr recall what KD brought to their already-champion roster and what he'll do for Nets.
Newsday Also reported by •CBS 2

KD: Facing Warriors 'not more important to me'

 When Kevin Durant makes his regular season debut for the Nets on Tuesday night, the former league MVP said that he doesn't anticipate an added rush of emotions...
ESPN

Nets' Kevin Durant downplays opening-night matchup against Warriors: 'It's just another game'

 Durant will play his first game in 18 months against the team he led to two championships in three seasons
CBS Sports