Gary Neville brands Jamie Carragher and David Jones "muppets" in gaffe
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Gary Neville was on his usual punditry duty for Sky Sports alongside co-pundit Jamie Carragher and host David Jones for Monday's clash between Burnley and Wolves, but he appeared to be shown up live on air during the half-time break
Gary Neville was on his usual punditry duty for Sky Sports alongside co-pundit Jamie Carragher and host David Jones for Monday's clash between Burnley and Wolves, but he appeared to be shown up live on air during the half-time break
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources