Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ben Chilwell suffers apparent ankle problem on 24th birthday as Chelsea defender hobbles off during West Ham clash

talkSPORT Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Ben Chilwell endured a birthday to forget after the left-back was forced off inside the opening 10 minutes of Chelsea’s Premier League clash with London rivals West Ham on Monday night. The England defender’s accidental collision with Hammers forward Jarrod Bowen resulted in Chilwell twisting his ankle awkwardly. Despite initially playing on the 24-year-old hobbled […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League match preview: Chelsea v West Ham

Premier League match preview: Chelsea v West Ham 01:08

 Chelsea host West Ham on Monday evening in what is set to be a tense Londonderby. Take a look at the stats here.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Ham [Video]

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Ham

In-depth match preview ahead of the Premier League clash between Liverpool andWest Ham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published