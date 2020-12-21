Global  
 

Sources: Vols out of bowl game due to COVID-19

ESPN Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Multiple positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing among Tennessee coaches and players have forced the Volunteers to back out of playing in the Liberty Bowl, sources told ESPN's Chris Low.
News video: Rose Bowl game relocated to Texas due to Covid-19

Rose Bowl game relocated to Texas due to Covid-19 00:34

 The Rose Bowl will no longer host of one of this season’s College Football Playoff semifinals on New Year’s Day due to Covid-19 restrictions in Southern California, the College Football Playoff and the Tournament of Roses announced. Instead, the game will be relocated to AT&T Stadium in...

