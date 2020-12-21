Sources: Vols out of bowl game due to COVID-19

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Boise State Broncos decide to forego bowl game



The Boise State Broncos have decided to skip participating in a bowl game this season, according to a Sunday announcement from interim director of athletics Bob Carney and head coach Bryan Harsin. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 00:48 Published 20 hours ago Almond Bowl Car Raffle Fundraiser kicks-off in Chico



What was to be the 50th Annual Almond Bowl Game between crosstown rivals Pleasant Valley and Chico High Schools is on hold for now because of COVID-19, but the annual fundraiser that goes along with it.. Credit: KHSL Published 2 weeks ago