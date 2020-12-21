What we know and don't know about the 2021 NHL season

NHL to Play, 56-Game Season, in 2021.
The NHL and its players have finally come
to an agreement over the 2021 season. .
The NHL’s Board of Governors voted to
approve the NHL Players’ Association-backed
agreement on Sunday. .
The NHL will hold a 56-game season
beginning January 13. .
The...
The Nashville Predators are gearing up for an unusual 2021 season. The Predators will play a regular-season schedule of 56 games starting Jan. 13 and concluding...