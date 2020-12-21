Global  
 

What we know and don't know about the 2021 NHL season

CBC.ca Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
CBC Sports' daily newsletter breaks down what's locked in and what still needs sorting out after the NHL and the players struck a deal to start playing Jan. 13.
News video: NHL to Play 56-Game Season in 2021

NHL to Play 56-Game Season in 2021

 NHL to Play, 56-Game Season, in 2021. The NHL and its players have finally come to an agreement over the 2021 season. . The NHL’s Board of Governors voted to approve the NHL Players’ Association-backed agreement on Sunday. . The NHL will hold a 56-game season beginning January 13. . The...

Here's how many games the Nashville Predators are expected to play during shortened NHL season

 The Nashville Predators are gearing up for an unusual 2021 season. The Predators will play a regular-season schedule of 56 games starting Jan. 13 and concluding...
NHL 2021 return to play: Division realignment, Stanley Cup Playoffs dates, trade deadline for shortened season

 This NHL season will be far from normal, so let's answer any questions you may have
CBS Sports

Henrik Lundqvist won't play with Washington Capitals this season due to heart condition

 Star goalie Henrik Lundqvist says he will sit out his upcoming NHL season with the Washington Capitals because of a heart condition.
CBC.ca