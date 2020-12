Freshman Pack scores season-high 16 in K-State's win over Jacksonville Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Freshman Nijel Pack scored a season-high 16 points, with four 3-pointers, and Kansas State rolled to a 70-46 win over Jacksonville on Monday.

0

