You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Steelers have some real concerns, I like Buffalo in this spot — Todd Fuhrman | FOX BET LIVE



Pittsburgh Steelers are slight underdogs heading into Sunday's match up against Buffalo. Todd Fuhrman explains why he likes Buffalo in this spot. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:07 Published 2 weeks ago Clay Travis likes the Rams to jump Seahawks to win NFC West | FOX BET LIVE



Fox Bet Live crew discuss whether the Los Angeles Rams or Seattle Seahawks will win the NFC West. Clay reviews the each schedule to make his prediction. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:30 Published 2 weeks ago Cousin Sal: Steelers will remain undefeated this week against Washington | FOX BET LIVE



Cousin Sal previews the match up between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Washington Football team. Hear why he beiieves Big Ben Roethlisberger will lead his team to remain undefeated by the end of the.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:25 Published 2 weeks ago