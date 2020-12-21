Global  
 

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo accuses Lee Mason of lacking the ‘quality’ to referee Premier League games in scathing rant

talkSPORT Monday, 21 December 2020
Nuno Espirito Santo launched a scathing attack on Lee Mason after his side’s 2-1 defeat at Burnley on Monday night, telling the official he hopes he never referees Wolves again. Fabio Silva’s first Premier League goal – an 89th-minute penalty – was too little too late for Santo’s men who lacked cutting edge in the […]
 Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo shares his feelings on referee Lee Mason after his side's 2-1 loss to Burnley in the Premier League.

