Chelsea start ´feels okay´ as Lampard lauds Silva: I remember playing at 36!

SoccerNews.com Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Frank Lampard assessed Chelsea’s start to the Premier League season as “okay” but was more complimentary of veteran defender Thiago Silva after a 3-0 win over West Ham. The Blues will be fifth at Christmas, six points behind leaders Liverpool, having come through a tricky outing against their London rivals at Stamford Bridge. Silva nodded […]
