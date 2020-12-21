Chelsea start ´feels okay´ as Lampard lauds Silva: I remember playing at 36! Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Frank Lampard assessed Chelsea’s start to the Premier League season as “okay” but was more complimentary of veteran defender Thiago Silva after a 3-0 win over West Ham. The Blues will be fifth at Christmas, six points behind leaders Liverpool, having come through a tricky outing against their London rivals at Stamford Bridge. Silva nodded […] 👓 View full article

