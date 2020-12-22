From Messi showdowns, Barcelona derbies to life under Pep and Poch – Meet Western United´s Sanchez Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

After eight years and almost 300 appearances for Espanyol, Victor Sanchez is embarking on his first journey outside of Europe. Sanchez now calls Australia’s Western United home following Espanyol’s relegation from LaLiga in 2019-20, having spent 14 years in Spain and a brief stint with Neuchatel Xamax. The versatile 33-year-old had not envisaged packing up […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

