You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources College Football Playoff Moves Rose Bowl Semifinal To Texas Over COVID-19 Concerns



The College Football Playoff Rose Bowl semifinal, which was set to be held in Pasadena, will be moved to Texas this year due to coronavirus concerns in California. Joy Benedict reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:44 Published 1 day ago 1st College Football Game At Globe Life Field To Be Between Army, Air Force In 2021



The first college football game played at Globe Life Field in Arlington will be between the Army Black Knights and the Air Force Falcons in 2021, officials announced Thursday. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:19 Published 4 days ago Indiana-Purdue Cancel Rivalry Game Again; Bowl Called Off



In Indiana, the cancellation came just as the Boilermakers (2-4) appeared ready to resume football activities after pausing them a week ago on the same day Indiana took the same step. Katie Johnston.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:26 Published 6 days ago