Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IND vs AUS: KL Rahul should replace Prithvi Shaw, says Sunil Gavaskar

Mid-Day Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
IND vs AUS: KL Rahul should replace Prithvi Shaw, says Sunil GavaskarLegendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar wants KL Rahul to open in place of an out-of-form Prithvi Shaw and the promising Shubman Gill to play in middle order during the second Test against Australia at the MCG from December 26. India lost the opening Test by eight wickets, crumbling to their lowest ever Test score of 36 during...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

IND vs AUS: 'KL Rahul should come in place of Prithvi Shaw', says Sunil Gavaskar

 The legendary Indian batsman said India should go into the Melbourne Test with a positive mindset and suggested some changes in the playing XI as well
DNA