IND vs AUS: KL Rahul should replace Prithvi Shaw, says Sunil Gavaskar Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar wants KL Rahul to open in place of an out-of-form Prithvi Shaw and the promising Shubman Gill to play in middle order during the second Test against Australia at the MCG from December 26. India lost the opening Test by eight wickets, crumbling to their lowest ever Test score of 36 during... Legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar wants KL Rahul to open in place of an out-of-form Prithvi Shaw and the promising Shubman Gill to play in middle order during the second Test against Australia at the MCG from December 26. India lost the opening Test by eight wickets, crumbling to their lowest ever Test score of 36 during 👓 View full article

