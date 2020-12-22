EPL: It could've been 12-4, says Solskjaer after Manchester United's 6-2 win v Leeds
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Manchester United blitzed Leeds 6-2 to climb to third in the English Premier League on Sunday. The first league battle in 16 years between bitter rivals United and Leeds was keenly anticipated but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men proved far too strong. United now have 26 points—five behind leaders Liverpool with a game in hand. They...
Manchester United blitzed Leeds 6-2 to climb to third in the English Premier League on Sunday. The first league battle in 16 years between bitter rivals United and Leeds was keenly anticipated but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men proved far too strong. United now have 26 points—five behind leaders Liverpool with a game in hand. They...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources