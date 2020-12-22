Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EPL: It could've been 12-4, says Solskjaer after Manchester United's 6-2 win v Leeds

Mid-Day Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
EPL: It could've been 12-4, says Solskjaer after Manchester United's 6-2 win v LeedsManchester United blitzed Leeds 6-2 to climb to third in the English Premier League on Sunday. The first league battle in 16 years between bitter rivals United and Leeds was keenly anticipated but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men proved far too strong. United now have 26 points—five behind leaders Liverpool with a game in hand. They...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Man United: 2020 in review [Video]

Man United: 2020 in review

A look at the highs and lows of Manchester United's year, from a BrunoFernandes-inspired unbeaten run to being hit for six by Spurs.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published
Keane on United title hopes [Video]

Keane on United title hopes

Roy Keane hails Manchester United's 'excellent performance' after trashing Leeds United.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:29Published
Match preview: Man United v Leeds [Video]

Match preview: Man United v Leeds

An in-depth match preview of the Premier League clash between ManchesterUnited and Leeds United.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published

Related news from verified sources

Manchester United Predicted XI vs Leeds United: Edinson Cavani set to return to the squad for the visit of Marcelo Bielsa's Whites

 Manchester United face fierce rivals Leeds United in the Premier League for the first time since 2004 on Sunday as they look to increase their unbeaten run in...
Shoot