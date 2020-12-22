Every word from Wolves boss Nuno on Burnley, Otasowie & improving for Spurs Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers news brings reaction to a 2-1 defeat to Burnley in the Premier League at Turf Moor with a late Fabio Silva goal not enought to salvage anything from the match. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Nuno ref criticism won't bother Mason'



Former Premier League players Dean Ashton and Rob Green discuss Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo's criticism of referee Lee Mason in their 2-1 defeat at Burnley. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:24 Published 5 days ago

