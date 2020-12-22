Every word from Wolves boss Nuno on Burnley, Otasowie & improving for Spurs

Global  
 

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers news brings reaction to a 2-1 defeat to Burnley in the Premier League at Turf Moor with a late Fabio Silva goal not enought to salvage anything from the match.
'Nuno ref criticism won't bother Mason' [Video]

'Nuno ref criticism won't bother Mason'

Former Premier League players Dean Ashton and Rob Green discuss Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo's criticism of referee Lee Mason in their 2-1 defeat at Burnley.

