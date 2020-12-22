Erling Haaland ‘ready’ to make next step by LEAVING Borussia Dortmund with Manchester United and Man City keen on striking sensation

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Andrew Yang Closer To New York City Mayoral Run



Summary List Placement Andrew Yang, the tech entrepreneur and former Democratic presidential candidate, is taking a "next step" toward a possible New York City mayoral run. Yang filed paperwork with.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 1 week ago Champions League: Who have the English teams drawn in Round of 16?



Liverpool will face Manchester United’s Champions League conquerors RB Leipzigin the last 16 next year. Manchester City will also face Bundesliga oppositionin the shape of Borussia Monchengladbach,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:41 Published 2 weeks ago Borussia Dortmund sack manager Favre



File footage of Lucien Favre who has been sacked as the coach of Borussia Dortmund after 2-and-a-half years in charge. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:57 Published 2 weeks ago