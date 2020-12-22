Global  
 

Erling Haaland ‘ready’ to make next step by LEAVING Borussia Dortmund with Manchester United and Man City keen on striking sensation

talkSPORT Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland is ready for the next step in his career, according to Germany legend Lothar Matthaus. Haaland broke onto the scene last season at Red Bull Salzburg before Dortmund beat Manchester United to sign him for a cut-price £18million in January. His breakthrough in 2020 saw him deservedly claim the Golden […]
Sojskjaer: Manchester United 'in a good place' after Everton win

Sojskjaer: Manchester United 'in a good place' after Everton win

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his side is "in a goodplace" headed into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup. Late goals from EdinsonCavani and Anthony Martial sealed the deal for the Red Devils as they meetManchester City in the next round of the tournament.

