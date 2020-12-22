NFL: Cincinnati Bengals earn shock win over Pittsburgh Steelers
An impressive defensive showing saw the Cincinnati Bengals end a five-game losing streak with a shock 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, who missed the chance to guarantee a top finish in their division.
