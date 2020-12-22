Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals earn shock win over Pittsburgh Steelers

BBC Sport Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
An impressive defensive showing saw the Cincinnati Bengals end a five-game losing streak with a shock 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, who missed the chance to guarantee a top finish in their division.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Former Pittsburgh Steelers LB Kevin Greene Dies At 58 [Video]

Former Pittsburgh Steelers LB Kevin Greene Dies At 58

Former Pittsburgh Steeler Kevin Greene has died at the age of 58, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Monday. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:25Published
AFC East Preview Week 13: Can The Dolphins Keep Pace With The Bills? [Video]

AFC East Preview Week 13: Can The Dolphins Keep Pace With The Bills?

CBS Miami sports anchor Mike Cugno looks at AFC East matchups in Week 13. The Dolphins and Bills continue to push for the playoffs, with winnable games against the Bengals and 49ers respectively. The..

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 05:36Published
Steelers stay undefeated after a narrow win over Ravens [Video]

Steelers stay undefeated after a narrow win over Ravens

USA TODAY Sports' Jarrett Bell breaks down the post game comments from the Steelers after beating the Ravens.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 15 game?

 The Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2) and Cincinnati Bengals (2-10-1) face off on Monday in a Week 15 NFL game. Which team will get the victory?  
azcentral.com

Monday Night Football: Bengals hand Steelers third straight loss, 27-17

 The last undefeated team in the NFL has now lost three straight games. The Cincinnati Bengals jumped all over the Pittsburgh Steelers...
Upworthy

Cincinnati Bengals upset the Pittsburgh Steelers on 'Monday Night Football'

 The Bengals defeated the Steelers in primetime at Paul Brown Stadium, earning the most impressive win of head coach Zac Taylor's career.
USATODAY.com