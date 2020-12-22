Bournemouth ‘fully support’ Jefferson Lerma as FA charge him for allegedly biting opponent in Sheffield Wednesday game
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 () Bournemouth star Jefferson Lerma has denied biting an opponent during last month’s Championship clash with Sheffield Wednesday. The Football Association has charged the Cherries midfielder with violent conduct as Jason Tindall’s side fell to a 1-0 defeat at Hillsborough. The incident was not seen by referee Jeremy Simpson or other match officials, but Bournemouth ‘fully […]