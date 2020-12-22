Bournemouth ‘fully support’ Jefferson Lerma as FA charge him for allegedly biting opponent in Sheffield Wednesday game Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Bournemouth star Jefferson Lerma has denied biting an opponent during last month’s Championship clash with Sheffield Wednesday. The Football Association has charged the Cherries midfielder with violent conduct as Jason Tindall’s side fell to a 1-0 defeat at Hillsborough. The incident was not seen by referee Jeremy Simpson or other match officials, but Bournemouth ‘fully […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Jefferson Lerma: Bournemouth midfielder charged with biting offence v Sheffield Wednesday BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Bournemouth's Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma is charged with a biting offence against Sheffield Wednesday...

BBC Local News 1 week ago





