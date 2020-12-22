Global  
 

Premier League clubs in Tier 4 set for Covid-19 tests twice a week

Daily Star Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Premier League clubs in Tier 4 set for Covid-19 tests twice a weekThe new Covid-19 strain has seen Premier League clubs take action and tests for players will now happen twice a week in Tier 4 areas like London, while others will follow suit
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Tier 4 PL clubs to be tested twice-weekly

Tier 4 PL clubs to be tested twice-weekly 00:52

 Sky Sports News reporter Rebecca Williams reveals Premier League clubs in Tier 4 are to be tested twice-weekly.

