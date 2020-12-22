Premier League clubs in Tier 4 set for Covid-19 tests twice a week

Dion Dublin: Positive Arteta has future as football manager



Dion Dublin shares his thoughts on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. He expectsthat the Spaniard will find more success in football, but that it may not comeat the north London club. Dublin joins Amazon.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:32 Published 10 hours ago

Wilder 'jealous' of clubs allowed fans



Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder admits he is 'jealous' that some Premier League clubs are allowed fans while teams based in Tier 3 areas, like Sheffield Utd, are not permitted.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:05 Published 2 weeks ago